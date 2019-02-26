U.S. banking system remains strong: Powell testimony

Overall, the banking system is strong with much higher capital levels, much more liquidity, better risk management, and no bank failures in 2018, Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell says in testimony before the U.S. Senate Committee on Banking, Housing, and Urban Affairs.

Financial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLF +0.3% ), SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE +0.2% ).

Says the Fed will evaluate the proposed merger of BB&T (BBT +0.3% ) and SunTrust Banks (STI +0.4% ) "carefully, fairly, and thoroughly with a lot of transparency."

Expects to receive the application from the two banks in the next few weeks.

Previously: BB&T-SunTrust deal attracts lawmaker's scrutiny (Feb. 8)