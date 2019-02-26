Yelp lauds momentum in restaurant seating apps

In an update on its restaurant partnerships, Yelp (NYSE:YELP) says it helped seat 22M diners in December, with those directly booking through Yelp's app tripling Y/Y in Q4.
The company saw a record-setting Valentine's Day week by handling 5.6M diners with its reservation/waitlist software, it says.
Meanwhile a partnership with GrubHub (NYSE:GRUB) drove food orders and takeout on Yelp to 27% growth in Q4 to a new record high.
Yelp introduced new products like Yelp Kiosks to help with restaurant management and says its wait time algorithm is twice as accurate as human host estimates.
