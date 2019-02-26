More on Key Energy Services Q4 results; shares rise ~20%

Thinly traded Key Energy Services shares are up (KEG +20.4% ) post mixed Q4 results. The company says that Q4 results were impacted by general reduction in activity due to the completion of clients’ 2018 budgets, decline in oil prices and seasonal holiday slowdown.

However the results benefited from price increase and lower costs, hence resulting in lessened impact on net loss, operating loss and adjusted EBITDA

Rig Services revenues were $69.1M (-10% Y/Y), with rig hours of approximately 156,000 hours; Fluid Management Services revenues declines 5% to $20.8M; Fishing & Rental Services revenues of $16.9M is down 3%; Coiled Tubing Services revenues were $10.5M down 29% as utilization of large diameter coiled tubing units declined to ~2.5, as well as lower activity and associated labor cost inefficiencies.

Reports lower operating loss of $15M as compared to $16.1M last year; adj. EBITDA margin expands from 1.5% to 3.3%

Ended 2018 with $74.3M in total liquidity, including $50.3M in unrestricted cash and $24M of borrowing capacity available under the Company’s $100.0M asset-based loan facility.

For Q1 2019, expects revenues to increase from Q4 2018 between 1.0% to 5.0%

Previously: Key Energy Services EPS in-line, misses on revenue (Feb. 25)