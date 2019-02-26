Department store investors digest earnings

Dillard's (NYSE:DDS) races 19.0% higher after knocking out 2% same-store sales growth for the holiday quarter. Macy's (NYSE:M) is also higher after earnings as investors factor in the costs savings from restructuring actions being undertaken by the company. Macy's same-store sales growth was lower than Dillard's, but still in positive territory (+0.4% owned basis, +0.7% owned+licensed).

Within the sector, Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) is 1.65% higher on the day and Kohl's (NYSE:KSS) is up 0.85%. J.C. Penney (JCP -1.2% ) isn't participating in the rally, but is still up 16% YTD.

