Nautilus falls to 52-week low after sales warning

Nautilus (NLS -21.5% ) sinks after warning that sales in the company's direct segment and the mass retail channel will be challenged in the first half of the year.

CEO update (earnings call transcript): "2018 was a challenging year and we expect 2019 to be equally challenging with stepped-up competition, marketing retooling in the works and high retail channel inventories that need to be drawn down. Although we remain confident in the fundamentals of the business and that our strategic priorities are the right ones."

The sour outlook prompted Craig-Hallum to lower its rating on Nautilus to Hold from Buy and cut its price target to $10.

Shares of Nautilus fell to a 52-week low of $6.00 earlier in the session.

Previously: Nautilus beats by $0.01, beats on revenue (Feb. 25)