Ericsson, China Unicom collaborate on 5G smart harbor

Ericsson (ERIC +0.8% ) and China Unicom (CHU -0.6% ) are collaborating on a 5G smart harbor in China, a move that could lay groundwork for deployment at other global ports.

The two will collaborate on deployment at the Port of Qingdao after a successful technical solution verification.

The trial showed up to 70% of labor costs can be saved using 5G automation vs. traditional fully automated harbors, the companies say.

Qingdao is one of the 10 busiest ports in the world, processing about 19.3M containers/year. It was Asia's first fully automated harbor.