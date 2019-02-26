Amarin Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Amarin (NASDAQ:AMRN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.07 (+12.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $73.87M (+37.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, AMRN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.