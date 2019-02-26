Campbell Soup Q2 2019 Earnings Preview

Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPB) is scheduled to announce Q2 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.70 (-30.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.66B (+22.0% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CPB has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward.