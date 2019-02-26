More on Keane Group Q4 results

Keane Group (FRAC +2.6% ) says that amid challenging conditions, overall Q4 results exceeded its outlook.

Completion Services sales was $475.2M, down 13% Y/Y is due to reduced utilization from customer’s budget exhaustion, early achievement of production targets, and commodity price differentials; had an an average of 25 fleets deployed; annualized adjusted gross profit per fleet was ~$21M.

Operating margin declines ~500bps to 3%.

Total debt outstanding was $340.7M; total available liquidity was ~$264.2M, and operating cash flow was ~$99.2M.

The company expects sequential revenue declines in Q1 2019, driven by increased direct sourcing of sand, disruptions in activity from abnormal weather, delays in pad readiness and some price concessions.

Expects Q1 2019 sales of ~$400M-$420M, with hydraulic fracturing deployable fleet of 29 of which 22 are expected to be deployed; annualized adjusted Gross Profit per fleet, is expected to be ~$15M-$17M.

By the end of Q1 2019, expects ~$20M of adjusted EBITDA tailwind, and is expected to generate over $100M of free cash flow in 2019 after debt service and capital expenditures

