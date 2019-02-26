Public Service Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Public Service (NYSE:PEG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.55 (-3.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.71B (+29.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PEG has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 0% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 6 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 2 downward.