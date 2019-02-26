Pharma chiefs defend merits of current system on innovation at Senate hearing

The U.S. Senate Finance Committee hearing on drug pricing, chaired by Senator Chuck Grassley (R-IA), is underway.

Participants: Jennifer Taubert, Johnson & Johnson (JNJ +0.2% ) EVP Pharmaceuticals; AstraZeneca (AZN +1.3% ) CEO Pascal Soriot; AbbVie (ABBV +0.4% ) CEO Rick Gonzalez; Merck (MRK +0.2% ) CEO Ken Frazier; Bristol-Myers Squibb (BMY -0.7% ) CEO Giovanni Caforio; Pfizer (CEO +0.1% ) CEO Albert Bourla and Sanofi (SNY +1.6% ) CEO Dr. Oliver Brandicourt.

In their opening statements, the executives defended drug innovation in the U.S. but acknowledged that problems with escalating prices exist and should be fixed, including excessive prices on older off-patent drugs with no competition, the slow rate of biosimilar and generic approvals/introductions and ever-rising out-of-pocket costs for patients.

Update: Sen. Ron Wyden (D-OR) challenged AbbVie's Gonzalez over the lower price of Humira in Europe versus the U.S. and the absence of domestic biosimilar competition until 2023.

Update: Sen. Pat Roberts (R-KS) asked what keeps the execs "up at night" and all cite the need for innovative drugs to treat difficult-to-treat diseases.

Update: Sen. Debbie Stabenow (D-MI) is questioning the amount of promotional investments versus R&D investments. She is challenging AbbVie's patent thicket protecting top seller Humira, adding that the company charges more for the drug in the U.S. because "it can."

Update: Sen. Maria Cantwell (D-WA): Asking if states' ability to negotiate drug prices leads to lower prices for patients. Chastising witnesses over their lack of acknowledgement that market forces could lower prices.

Update: Sen. John Cornyn III (R-TX): Questioning appropriateness of AbbVie's patent thicket protecting Humira, says the total time of protection excessive.

Update: Sen. Bob Menendez (D-NJ): Says if drugmakers don't address high prices, "policymakers will." Asked if any of the companies used their recent tax breaks to lower prices, most said that they used the money to fund R&D. Asked all if they restrict access to branded drugs to would-be generic competitors for comparability studies, all said no.

Update: Sen. Tom Carper (D-DE): Asking if co's support price transparency, elimination of rebates. All support.