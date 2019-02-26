Booking Holdings Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Booking Holdings (NASDAQ:BKNG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $19.39 (+15.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $3.23B (+15.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BKNG has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.