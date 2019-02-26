AT&T's court win: Closing book on Time Warner merger?

AT&T (NYSE:T) is up 0.6% on standard volume after an appeals court affirmed the district court ruling that permitted its takeover of Time Warner.

Investors' reaction so far: (finally) closure on an overhang that threatened, however weakly, to undo a merger that charged forward with a deal closing last June.

But technically, the Justice Dept. could still ask all D.C. Circuit appellate judges en banc (rather than the three-judge panel) to hear the appeal, or appeal it to the Supreme Court.

In response, AT&T's General Counsel David McAtee says “The merger of these innovative companies has already yielded significant consumer benefits, and it will continue to do so for years to come.

"While we respect the important role that the U.S. Department of Justice plays in the merger review process, we trust that today’s unanimous decision from the D.C. Circuit will end this litigation.”

And while this decision may not be a surprise, it's material that it will tear down a "firewall" set up shortly after Judge Leon's original decision for AT&T, meaning that the parent conglomerate can now get more fully involved in pricing and staffing at WarnerMedia than it has been.