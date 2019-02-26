BAML dissects late start to tax filing season

Bank of America Merrill Lynch takes a look at the delayed pace of tax refunds. IRS data shows total refunds are down 39% Y/Y after the first three weeks of the filing season and the average refund amount is down 17% Y/Y, although those numbers should improve as the filing season catches up from the late start.

The firm sees AutoZone (AZO +5.6% ), O'Reilly Automotive (ORLY +0.8% ) and Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings (OLLI -0.9% ) as the retail stocks most impacted by the late refunds.

BAML's take: "These companies saw the largest headwind to their sales when refund checks were delayed in 2017. These companies may again see a negative impact to their sales since refunds appear to be delayed, but we expect this to be temporary. If refunds are up meaningfully YoY for low-middle income consumers as we expect, these companies should benefit most from the corresponding pick-up in consumer spending."