U.S. Concrete down 3% post Q4 earnings miss; provides FY19 Guidance

U.S. Concrete (USCR -3.6% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 8.4% Y/Y to $370.1M.

Ready-mixed concretes segment: Revenues $321M (+5.6% Y/Y); Adj. EBITDA margin of 12.1% down by 137 bps ; avg. sales price $137.94 (+2.9% Y/Y) per cubic yard; and sales volume 2.3M cubic yards (+2.6% Y/Y).

Aggregate products segment: Revenue $46.4M (+59.5% Y/Y); Adj. EBITDA margin of 26.9% down by 158 bps ; avg. sales price $11.35 (-17.3% Y/Y) per ton; and sales volume 2.7M tons (+42.1% Y/Y).

Q4 Adj. gross margin declined by 40 bps to 19.2%; and adj. operating margin recovered by 460 bps to 4.5%.

Adj. EBITDA was $46.2M (+5.9% Y/Y) and margin declined by 30 bps to 12.5%.

SG&A expenses were $30.1M (-8.8% Y/Y) and margin was 8.1% down by 154 bps . Adj. SG&A margin was 6.9% down by 160 bps .

Net cash provided by operating activities was $32.6M for the quarter; and Adjusted Free Cash Flow was $27.5M, compared to $3.1M a year ago.

FY19 Outlook: Revenue $1.51B-$1.65B; and Adj. EBITDA $205M-$225M.

