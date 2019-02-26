United Therapeutics Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.46 (-36.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $358.45M (-22.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UTHR has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.