Tronox Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $428.46M (-7.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TROX has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.