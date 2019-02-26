Universal Health Services Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.34 (+17.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.74B (+3.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, UHS has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.