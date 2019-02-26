Sinclair Broadcast Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Sinclair Broadcast (NASDAQ:SBGI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $1.95 (-54.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $878.46M (+19.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SBGI has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.