Eldorado Resorts Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Eldorado Resorts (NASDAQ:ERI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.44 (-61.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $678.38M (+58.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ERI has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 1 downward.