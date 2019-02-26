Fitbit Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Fitbit (NYSE:FIT) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.07 and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $569.3M (-0.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FIT has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.

