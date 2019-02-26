Monster Beverage Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.40 (+14.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $901.15M (+11.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, MNST has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 2 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.