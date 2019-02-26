Autodesk introduces AI service for construction

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) announces the preview for Construction IQ, an AI service that works with its BIM 360 project management platform.

Construction IQ's machine learning models were trained with data from 30K building projects. Data included 150M construction issues and checklist observations plus subcontractor assignments and historical safety data.

Project engineers can use Construction IQ to determine the risk of a particular subcontractor including the potential schedule, quality, and cost impacts of hiring a flagged contractor.

Autodesk added to its construction portfolio in December with the $275M acquisition of construction bid-management platform BuildingConnected.