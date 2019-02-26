Carvana Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Carvana (NYSE:CVNA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.49 (-36.1% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $601.14M (+126.8% Y/Y).

Over the last 1 year, CVNA has beaten EPS estimates 25% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 4 downward.