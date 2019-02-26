Windstream firming up DIP financing; shares +6%

Windstream (NASDAQ:WIN) is back in court today, looking for approval of specifics to its debtor-in-possession financing, Bloomberg reports.

Shares are up 6% today, looking to break a streak after five straight down days following its trial loss to Aurelius.

Of $1B arranged by Citigroup, the company's filing for $500M in a revolving credit facility and $500M in a term loan.

Once the interim DIP order is approved, the company would initially have access to $100M from the revolver and $300M from the term loan, and: “Absent access to the DIP facilities, the debtors would likely need to liquidate immediately, to the detriment of their stakeholders."

Windstream says it received "multiple proposals from lenders within and outside the capital structure for both out- of-court and in-court financing."

And after Uniti Group (NASDAQ:UNIT) broke a four-day losing streak yesterday, its shares are back down 7.8% today. Windstream is Uniti Group's biggest customer via a master lease.

Windstream filed for bankruptcy yesterday as it sorted out how to make an accelerated payment on bonds on which it was ruled to have defaulted.