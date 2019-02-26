Churchill Downs Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.14 (-57.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $218.89M (+22.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHDN has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.