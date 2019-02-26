South Jersey Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

South Jersey (NYSE:SJI) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.47 (-6.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $419.34M (+21.3% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SJI has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 0 downward.