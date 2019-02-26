FTC launches tech monitoring task force

The FTC's Bureau of Competition launches a task force to monitor competition in the tech industry and investigate anticompetitive conduct.

Bureau Director Bruce Hoffman: “Technology markets, which are rapidly evolving and touch so many other sectors of the economy, raise distinct challenges for antitrust enforcement. By centralizing our expertise and attention, the new task force will be able to focus on these markets exclusively – ensuring they are operating pursuant to the antitrust laws, and taking action where they are not.”

