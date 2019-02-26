U.S. stocks bounce as Powell reports to Congress

U.S. stocks bounce around during midday trading as Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell talks with Senate members in his semiannual monetary policy report to Congress.

The S&P 500 up ~0.1% , and Nasdaq and Dow are essentially flat.

Powell repeats the Fed's view that the U.S. economic outlook is still a favorable one, however risks on trade policies, slowing global growth, and Brexit are providing cross-currents.

By sector, utilities ( -0.5% ) and real estate ( -0.3% ) lag the markets, while energy ( +0.4% ) and financials ( +0.4% ) are the strongest performers.

10-year U.S. Treasury yield falls 2 basis points to 2.643%

