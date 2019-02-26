Walmart pushes harder into digital ads

Walmart (WMT -0.8% ) wants to use its shopper data to sell more digital and store ads and take on Amazon (AMZN -0.7% ), according to WSJ sources.

Walmart has long offered in-store ad opportunities but used outside firm Triad (WPP +0.1% ) to sell space on its websites and across the web. Now Walmart wants to bring digital ads in-house.

WMT also wants to bring its store and digital ad teams close together to create a unified ad experience.

Last year, rival Amazon became the third largest digital ad seller behind Google and Facebook while WMT's share was too small to track, according to eMarketer data.

In its Q4 report last week, Walmart surprised analysts with a 43% growth in U.S. online sales.