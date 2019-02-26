Reuters:Caixa to divest its $2.4B stake in Petrobras

Brazilian state bank Caixa Economica Federal is reportedly close to selling its 2.3% stake in Petroleo Brasileiro (PBR +0.3% ) valued at R$9B (~$2.4B).

Reportedly, President Jair Bolsonaro has already signed a first decree authorizing Caixa to sell its Petrobras stake, but as the decree had technical mistakes and its needs to be republished, and once the new decree is signed, Caixa will hire investment banks to help manage the secondary share offering.

Caixa owns 3.2% of Petrobras equity and 1% of non-voting capital.