Chesapeake Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Chesapeake Energy (NYSE:CHK) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.18 (-40.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $2.28B (-9.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, CHK has beaten EPS estimates 75% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 38% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 6 upward revisions and 0 downward.