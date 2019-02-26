Best Buy Q4 2019 Earnings Preview

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.56 (+5.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $14.69B (-4.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, BBY has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 4 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.