Kite Realty -2.3% as Raymond James steps to sidelines

Kite Realty Group (NYSE:KRG) slips 2.3% after Raymond James analyst Collin Mings downgrades the stock to market perform from outperform on the basis that its balance sheet and portfolio repositioning effort is lagging its peers.

Mings expects FFO per share growth to remain "elusive" after 2019.

It's "prudent to move to the sidelines until there is more visibility into the composition and growth profile of its refined portfolio," Mings writes.

Analyst ratings.

Previously: Kite Realty plans to sell up to $500M of non-core assets (Feb. 19)