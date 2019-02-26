Steven Madden Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.38 (-20.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $401.5M (+10.2% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SHOO has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 0 downward.