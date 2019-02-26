Apache Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Apache (NYSE:APA) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.24 (-27.3% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $1.78B (+11.9% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, APA has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 21 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 13 downward.