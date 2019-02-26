Domino's Pizza still outpacing peers

Domino's Pizza (DPZ -1% ) is still the market leader for quick-service pizza, ahead of Pizza Hut (NYSE:YUM) in second place, Little Caesars in third and Papa John's (PZZA) in fourth, according to the latest update from Technomic.

Domino's recorded Q4 U.S. same-store sales growth of +5.6%, which missed the consensus mark of +6.9%, but outpaced Domino's peers again.

"While disappointed with the results, we note that Domino's has experienced similar slowdowns in the past (a year ago, as noted) and has managed to reaccelerate comps through various means (new technology, menu items, clever advertising) and this quarter doesn't change that view," notes BTIG analyst Peter Saleh.

Shares of Domino's are up 2.25% YTD.