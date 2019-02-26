PDC Energy Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.59 (-70.2% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $361.98M (+30.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, PDCE has beaten EPS estimates 38% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 25% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 11 upward revisions and 12 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 7 upward revisions and 7 downward.