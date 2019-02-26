Goldman: Legal losses could exceed reserves by $1.9B

Goldman Sachs (GS +0.5% ) says losses relating to ongoing lawsuits could exceed its reserve for such matters by up to $1.9B, according to a recent filing.

That amount has gone up from the up to $1.8B figure it gave in September.

The amount covers "reasonably possible" outcomes.

Among legal issues it faces are investigations regarding its role in arranging a $6.5B debt offering for Malaysia's 1MDB Fund; Malaysia is seeking $7.5B from Goldman.

