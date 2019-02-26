Air Transport Services Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Air Transport Services (NASDAQ:ATSG) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.35 (+16.7% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $233.58M (-27.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, ATSG has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 2 upward revisions and 3 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 3 upward revisions and 0 downward.