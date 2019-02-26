Sabra Health Care -1.6% as BMO turns bearish

Sabra Health Care (NASDAQ:SBRA) slides 1.6% after BMO analyst John Kim cuts his rating on the stock to underperform from market perform, saying it's "walking a tightrope" in trying to appease bondholders and shareholders in the face of an expected decline in 2019 and flat earnings in 2020.

He estimates that Sabra will have to raise $346M of equity this year to deleverage its balance sheet to 5.5x net debt/EBITDA including joint venture debt.

Sees "external growth, particularly senior housing, likely dilutive.

Previously: BofAML turns bearish on Sabra, bullish on Omega Healthcare (Nov. 16, 2018)