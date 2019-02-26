Lowe's Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Lowe's (NYSE:LOW) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.79 (+6.8% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $15.75B (+1.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LOW has beaten EPS estimates 50% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 50% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 2 downward.