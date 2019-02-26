Denbury Resources Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Denbury Resources (NYSE:DNR) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, before market open.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.09 (-25.0% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $329.67M (+2.7% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, DNR has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 63% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 9 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 6 downward.