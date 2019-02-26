Square Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Square (NYSE:SQ) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.13 (+62.5% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $453.41M (-26.4% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, SQ has beaten EPS estimates 100% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 100% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.