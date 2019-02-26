L Brands Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

L Brands (NYSE:LB) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $2.07 (-1.9% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $4.89B (+1.5% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, LB has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 19 upward revisions and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 4 upward revisions and 10 downward.