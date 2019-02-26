Teladoc Health Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is -$0.36 (+52.6% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $120M (+55.6% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, TDOC has beaten EPS estimates 63% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 88% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 1 upward revision and 1 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 1 downward.