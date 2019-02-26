Ferro Q4 2018 Earnings Preview

Ferro (NYSE:FOE) is scheduled to announce Q4 earnings results on Wednesday, February 27th, after market close.

The consensus EPS Estimate is $0.30 (+3.4% Y/Y) and the consensus Revenue Estimate is $389.32M (+3.1% Y/Y).

Over the last 2 years, FOE has beaten EPS estimates 88% of the time and has beaten revenue estimates 75% of the time.

Over the last 75 days, EPS estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 7 downward. Revenue estimates have seen 0 upward revisions and 5 downward.