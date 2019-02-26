LGI Homes -4.6% after Q4 miss

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) sinks 4.6% after Q4 EPS and revenue fall short of consensus estimates.

Q4 EPS of $1.72 misses the average analyst estimate of $1.76 and increases from $1.43 in the year-ago quarter.

Q4 home sales revenue of $425.2M, missing the $429.5M consensus estimate, rose from $405.0M a year ago.

Q4 home sales closings of 1,852, up 0.4% Y/Y.

Q4 adjusted gross margin of 26.2% improved from 25.8% a year earlier.

Sees 2019 basic EPS of $7.00-$8.00, closing between 6,900-7,800 homes, and adjusted gross margin of 25.5%-27.5%.

Sees 2019 average home sales price of $235,000-$245,000; compares with Q4 average home sales price of $229,568.

