Vodafone roundup: Calls for Huawei evidence, stance on 5G spectrum

Vodafone (VOD -1% ) is pressing the United States to share evidence it might have on Chinese gear maker Huawei, so European firms can make up their minds about whether to use Huawei technology.

CEO Nick Read says some of the warnings about Huawei are "not grounded," the Telegraph reports, and that cutting major network suppliers to two from three would do damage to the industry and delay 5G in Europe for "probably two years," structurally disadvantaging the continent.

Meanwhile at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, the company's chief engineer, Luke Ibbetson, is slamming proposals to save chunks of 5G spectrum for industrial use: "I would advocate continued mobile spectrum use in a way where we can get the benefits of 5G and allow factory systems to use the same spectrum but have it controlled in a seamless way by operator partners."

And Vodafone has been downgraded to Baa2 by Moody's, with outlook moved to negative. The company has £38B in public bonds and loans outstanding, Bloomberg says.