Worldpay +7.2% amid Q4 beat, debt reduction, stock buyback plan

Worldpay (NYSE:WP) jumps 7.2% after Q4 adjusted EPS of $1.12 beat the consensus estimate of $1.08, 4.0x leverage target is reached six months ahead of its original plan, and a $500M stock buyback authorization is announced.

After Q4-end, Worldpay paid down the remaining $520M of its Term B-3 loan.

Board authorizes the repurchase of up to $500M in additional shares of class A common stock, bringing its total authorization to about $593M.

Sees Q1 adjusted EPS of 87 cents-90 cents vs. consensus of 91 cents.

Sees full-year 2019 EPS of $4.50-$4.60 vs. estimate of $4.60.

Previously: Worldpay beats by $0.04, beats on revenue (Feb. 26)